Marte went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

The outfielder got Miami on the board with an RBI single in the fifth inning, then scored on a wild pitch. In the seventh, he knocked in two more runs with another single. The 32-year-old has four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, going 14-for-28 (.500) in that span. He's slashing .348/.439/.563 with five hoem runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 132 plate appearances.