Marlins president of baseball operations said Monday that Marte (ear) should be fine to play in the playoffs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte sustained a left ear contusion after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in Sunday's regular-season finale. He appears to have avoided a significant injury leading up to the NL Wild Card Series against the Cubs, which begins Wednesday. The 31-year-old should serve as the starting center fielder for Miami as long as he's healthy.