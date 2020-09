Manager Don Mattingly said that Marte is being withheld from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox because the outfielder is "a little beat up," Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte's injury shouldn't be viewed as anything more than general soreness, so expect the outfielder to be available off the bench Wednesday before checking back into the starting nine for Thursday's series finale. Monte Harrison will cover center field in Marte's stead Wednesday.