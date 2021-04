The Marlins placed Marte (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Marte's move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after he was diagnosed Monday with a non-displaced fracture in his 12th rib following an MRI. The Marlins plan to re-evaluate Marte in 5-to-7 days before providing an updated timeline for his return. Lewis Brinson was recalled from the alternate site in a corresponding move, and he could take over as the Marlins' primary center fielder while Marte is on the mend.