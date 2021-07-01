Marte went 4-for-6 with a run scored in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies.
All four knocks were singles, but Marte still figured heavily into the Marlins' 18-hit attack on the night. The big performance snapped an 0-for-18 skid over his prior five games, but the 32-year-old still finished June with a strong .292/.387/.448 slash line, four homers, nine steals, 10 RBI and 20 runs through 26 contests.
More News
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Productive in Wednesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Pair of steals Saturday•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Delivers four-hit effort•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Clubs fourth homer•