Marte went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a two-run homer, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Phillies.

Marte got the scoring going with a two-run homer off Zach Eflin before he even recorded the first out. He then led off the third with a double and tacked on a run-scoring double in the fourth while also scoring three times himself. Marte is considered to be a popular trade chip for a championship contending team and is helping his case a lot with a slash line of .281/.387/.442 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 47 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a 29:53 BB:K over 236 plate appearances.