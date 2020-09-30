Marte will undergo X-rays on his left hand after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The initial diagnosis for the 31-year-old is a hand contusion, but the X-rays will determine whether or not he sustained a fracture. Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored before he was forced to exit during the ninth inning when he was hit by a pitch. Monte Harrison or Magneuris Sierra figure to take over in center field should Marte miss any time.