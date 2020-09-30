Marte will undergo X-rays on his left hand after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The initial diagnosis for the 31-year-old is a hand contusion, but the X-rays will determine whether or not he sustained a fracture. Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored before he was forced to exit during the ninth inning when he was hit by a pitch. Monte Harrison or Magneuris Sierra figure to take over in center field should Marte miss any time.
More News
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Suffers fractured hand•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Leaves game with injury•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Cleared for Game 1•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Expected to be ready for playoffs•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Out with ear contusion•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Leaves after hit-by-pitch•