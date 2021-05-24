Marte (rib) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Miami hasn't indicated how long Marte will stay with Jacksonville, but assuming he's able to play a full game in the outfield over the next few days, he could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as soon as the weekend. Marte appears to be progressing more rapidly than expected from a non-displaced fracture of his 12th rib, an injury that was originally expected to keep him on the shelf until early June. The Marlins have cycled a number of players at center field in Marte's stead over the past month, with Magneuris Sierra picking up most of the starts at the position of late.
