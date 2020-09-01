Marte is starting in center field and batting second Tuesday in his Marlins debut against the Blue Jays.

He was locked into the third spot in the order for most of his brief tenure with the Diamondbacks but will be bumped up a spot in his Marlins debut. This should end up being a slight boon for those rostering Marte in fantasy leagues, as the Diamondbacks have already played 35 games while Miami has played 30, so Marte could finish the year as the league leader in games played.