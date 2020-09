Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday, as the Marlins lost to the Braves 11-1.

The move to Marlins Park hasn't been overly kind to Marte, as he has hit nearly .040 points worse than during his time in Arizona this season. Nonetheless, Marte has now hit safely in three straight games and went 2-for-3 against Wednesday's starter Max Fried in their last matchup.