Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Marte gave Miami a 2-0 lead with his long ball off Tyler Glasnow in the first inning. It marked the fourth homer on the campaign for the outfielder, who also swiped his sixth base later in the tilt. Marte is now 6-for-22 with two homers since being traded to the Marlins on Aug. 31.