Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
The 31-year-old started in center field and batted third in his debut for the Marlins on Tuesday, and he came through in the clutch with a 438-foot homer to center field during the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Marte was enjoying a strong season in Arizona before being traded with a .311/.384/.443 slash line, and he's off to a good start with his new team.
