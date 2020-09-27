Marte was removed in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees after he was struck in the helmet by a pitch, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Clarke Schmidt's 95 mile-per-hour fastball got away from him and hit the front bill of Marte's helmet, keeping the outfielder down for a moment. Fortunately, Marte was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he'll presumably be sent in for concussion tests. The Marlins will open their postseason schedule Tuesday or Wednesday.