Marte exited Wednesday's contest against the Cubs in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent left hand injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte was hit by a pitch on his left hand while leading off the ninth inning during Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against Chicago. He appeared to be in considerable pain and immediately left the game with a trainer. Monte Harrison replaced him as a pinch runner, and Harrison or Magneuris Sierra could serve as the center fielder if Marte misses additional time.