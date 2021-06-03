Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

His seventh-inning blast off Trent Thornton seemed to provide the Marlins with an insurance run, but it wasn't enough cushion after closer Yimi Garcia stumbled in the ninth. Marte has hit the ground running since recovering from a rib injury, hitting .357 (5-for-14) through four games with a homer, three doubles and a steal, and the hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to .319/.425/.542 with three home runs, four stolen bases, 10 RBI and 16 runs in only 20 contests.