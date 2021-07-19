Marte is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Marte is 8-for-16 with a homer, three doubles, four RBI, five runs and two stolen bases in four games since the All-Star break, and he'll receive the day off Monday. Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Adam Duvall will start from left to right in the outfield for Miami.
