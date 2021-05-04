The Marlins announced Tuesday that Marte (rib) has been cleared for "rotational" work, but he's not yet ready to resume baseball activities, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte looks to have taken a slight step forward in his recovery from a non-displaced rib fracture, but the Marlins haven't adjusted his projected timeline for a return. He'll likely remain on the 10-day injured list until at least the early part of June.