Marte was held out of Monday's game against Washington due to a shoulder injury but is expected back Tuesday, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.
Marte will be considered day-to-day moving forward, though manager Don Mattingly appears optimistic that Marte's injury isn't overly serious.
