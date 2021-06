Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored during Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Marte stole second base in the first and third innings, marking his first game this season with multiple swiped bags. The outfielder has faired well since returning from a rib injury May 28, tallying 22 hits (eight XBH) to go along with seven stolen bases across 67 at-bats.