Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

He spoiled Robbie Ray's shutout bid with his blast in the sixth inning, but it was the lone offensive bright spot for Miami. Marte is putting together an impressive June after battling injuries in April and May, slashing .333/.429/.542 through 20 games this month with four of his six homers and eight of his 11 steals on the year.