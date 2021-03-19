Marte has gone 9-for-27 (.333) through 11 Grapefruit League games with a 2:4 BB:K and two stolen bases on two attempts.

The 32-year-old hasn't gone yard yet, but Marte has lashed two doubles and two triples. He's set as the Marlins' Opening Day center fielder, and he'll be looking to put together a big campaign with free agency looming next winter. Marte hasn't hit below .275 in any of the last eight seasons, and his OPS has fallen below .770 only once during that stretch, giving him an exceptionally stable floor for fantasy purposes.