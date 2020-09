Marte (general soreness) is starting in center field and batting second Thursday against the Red Sox, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

The 31-year-old was withheld from Wednesday's lineup as manager Don Mattingly said he is "a little beat up," but he'll return to the starting nine for the series finale. Marte has a .266/.288/.484 slash line with three homer and 11 RBI in 16 games since being acquired by the Marlins.