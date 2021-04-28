Marte (ribs) may not be back in the lineup until early June, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins expect the center fielder will be sidelined at least a month, which would make a late May return the best-case scenario, but the club has little reason to rush him back and risk aggravating the injury of a player it might be looking to trade in the second half. Marte has been out since April 18 with a nondisplaced fracture in his 12th rib, on the left side of his chest, and the lengthy absence means he'll need a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the big-league roster.