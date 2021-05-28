Marte (ribs) was activated off the injured list Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Marte suffered a non-displaced rib fracture in mid-April and missed nearly six weeks, but he's ready to go following a pair of rehab games. He went 0-for-6 in those contests but looked as good as ever prior to suffering the injury, hitting .310/.414/.483 in 70 plate appearances. He'll bat second and play center field in his first game back with the team Friday against the Red Sox.
