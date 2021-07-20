Marte (shoulder) is back in the lineup as expected for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, batting third and playing center field, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Marte missed Monday's game due to a shoulder issue, but manager Don Mattingly downplayed the injury. It appears his optimism was in fact warranted. The center fielder has been very hot since the break, going 8-for-16 at the plate with a homer and a pair of steals in four games.