Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 14-8 win over Atlanta.

Marte reached four straight times after grounding out in his first at-bat, as he singled twice, walked and was hit by a pitch. The 32-year-old plated Miguel Rojas with his first hit of the day in the second inning and then proceeded to cross home in the fourth, sixth and seventh with the Marlins scoring at will off almost every pitcher they saw for Atlanta. Marte has been locked in at the plate over the last three games with a slash line of .417/.533/.500 and has driven in one RBI while scoring six runs over that span.