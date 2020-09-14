Marte went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of doubles in an 8-1 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Marte singled and scored in the first inning, and followed that up with a double and another run in the third. He led off the fifth with another double, but couldn't come home that time. The outfielder has four homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases in 47 games between the Marlins and the Diamondbacks this season.