Marte went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 5-3 win over the Braves.
The 32-year-old was quiet for the majority of the game until the last three innings. Marte would reach base in the eighth and 10th innings, coming around to score in both instances as the Marlins completed a come-from-behind win. On the season, Marte is drawing a walk on a career-high 7.2 percent of plate appearances and will continue to primarily bat out of the two-hole in the Pirates' lineup.
