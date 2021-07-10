Marte was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to personal reasons, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear whether the issue will keep him out Sunday as well, but it's possible Marte has already played his final game of the first half. Magneuris Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth in the afternoon contest.
More News
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Three runs, one steal in loss•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Four hits against Phillies•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Productive in Wednesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Pair of steals Saturday•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Starling Marte: Drives in three Sunday•