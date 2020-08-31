Marte was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins for Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

In this wild shortened season, the Marlins are somehow contending while the Diamondbacks are in last place in the NL West. Arizona did not want to pick up Marte's $12.5 million option for 2021. Marte should remain an everyday player with his new team. He is hitting .311/.384/.443 with two home runs and five steals in 138 plate appearances.