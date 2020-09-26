site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Starling Marte: Sitting out Saturday
Marte isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees.
Marte is one of several starters taking a seat for Miami after the team clinched a spot in the postseason Friday. Monte Harrison will handle the duties in left field Saturday.
