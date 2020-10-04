Manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that the Marlins haven't made any determination on the status of Marte (hand) for this week's NLDS matchup with the Braves, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte fractured his left hand in the Marlins' postseason opener against the Cubs on Sept. 30 and sat out the series-clinching with two days later. Despite the severity of his injury, Marte apparently won't require surgery to address the fractured hand, leaving the door open for him to play for the rest of the Marlins' playoff run. When he'll be ready to hit again is more of a question mark, so even if Marte is included on the NLDS roster, he may largely be limited to pinch-running and defensive duty.