Marte is still feeling discomfort in his fractured rib and remains without a timetable to return to activity, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte has already been out for a week, so he's nearing the time when he'll be able to return from the injured list. It doesn't appear as though he'll have a chance to return when first eligible, though it remains unclear how much more time the Marlins expect him to miss.