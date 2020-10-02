Marte (hand) remains on the bench Friday for the rescheduled Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Cubs, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

It would be a surprise to see Marte in the lineup any time soon, as he fractured his pinky after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. He was reportedly going to be available for Game 2 off the bench when it was originally scheduled to take place Thursday, likely just to pinch run or perhaps play the field. That's presumably still the case Friday. Magneuris Sierra will play center field in his absence.