Marte suffered a fractured left hand during Wednesday's Game 1 win against the Cubs but is still considered day-to-day, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Marte's X-ray revealed a non-displaced fracture of his left pinky finger, but there's still hope that he could play through the injury. As a result, he's still considered day-to-day by the Marlins for now. If Marte misses time, Magneuris Sierra and Monte Harrison should take over in center field.