Marte went 2-for-4 with solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Marte took David Phelps deep in the seventh to extend the Marlins' lead to 6-1. It was the outfielder's fifth long ball and it brought his RBI count up to 25 on the campaign. Marte will bring a .302/.360/.467 slash line into the set against the Red Sox.