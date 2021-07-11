Marte (personal) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

The outfielder was scratched for personal reasons Saturday, but it ended up only being a one-game absence. Marte was back in his usual No. 2 spot in the order, and he scored both times he got on base. The 32-year-old also picked up his fifth steal in his last seven games. Marte is now slashing .271/.382/.411 with 17 steals in 19 attempts, six home runs, 18 RBI and 44 runs scored through 229 plate appearances.