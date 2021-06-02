Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The veteran outfielder has four hits, including three doubles, in three games since recovering from a rib injury. On the season, Marte is slashing .324/.427/.515 with two homers, four steals, nine RBI and 15 runs through only 19 contests.

