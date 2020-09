Marte went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Marte was hit by a pitch in the first inning and subsequently stole second base, however, Miami was unable to get on the board until the bottom of the seventh, when he drove in a run on a groundout to third base. Through 17 games in September, the outfielder has recorded three homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases.