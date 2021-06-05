Marte isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Marte will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with a double, a run and three strikeouts across the last two contests. Magneuris Sierra will start in center field and bat eighth.
