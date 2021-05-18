Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Marte (ribs) has resumed hitting against a pitching machine, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Marte began a hitting progression last week, with his initial swings presumably coming against soft-toss pitching. He's now taking a step forward by facing pitching at higher velocity, but Marte still has several more hurdles to clear in the recovery process for his non-displaced left rib fracture. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Marte returning from the injured list until the first half of June.
