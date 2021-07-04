Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Marte scored each time he got on base Sunday after he was limited to two walks in his previous two games. Aside from a four-hit effort versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, the outfielder has slumped lately. He's still doing well overall with a .294/.401/.453 slash line, six home runs, 18 RBI, 38 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 15 attempts through 202 plate appearances. Marte's 13.4 percent walk rate is by far the best of his career.