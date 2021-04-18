Marte was lifted for a pinch-hitter midway through his at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning during Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Giants after suffering an apparent injury to his left oblique or intercostal muscle, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte, who went 1-for-3 prior to the ninth-inning plate appearance, appeared to pick up the injury while swinging at a Tyler Rogers offering. Manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Marte hasn't been given a firm diagnosis for his injury yet, but the fact that the skipper didn't downplay the issue raises concern that the outfielder might require a trip to the 10-day injured list. The Marlins should provide more clarity on Marte's condition before the team begins a two-game set with Baltimore on Tuesday.