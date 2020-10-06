Marte (hand) will not be on the Marlins' roster for the NLDS against the Braves, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte broke his hand after getting hit by a pitch in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Cubs. He remained on the roster for Game 2 as a potential pinch runner, but the fracture will keep him from being able to hit in the near future, so he'll be dropped from the roster for the next series. He isn't expected to require surgery, however, so he could have a shot to return for the NLCS should the Marlins advance past Atlanta.