Tarpley was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old missed a month of the 2020 campaign with a right oblique strain and labored when healthy with 11 runs allowed and a 11:8 K:BB over 11 innings. Tarpley will need to earn back his spot on the 40-man roster at spring training to have a chance of making Miami's Opening Day roster.