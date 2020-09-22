Tarpley (oblique) is expected to return from the injured list before the end of the regular season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Tarpley has missed a month with a right oblique strain, but he's pitched a pair of simulated innings in recent days. Prior to suffering the injury, he allowed six earned runs in 9.2 innings of relief.
