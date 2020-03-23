Marlins' Stephen Tarpley: Fighting for bullpen spot
Tarpley had put together unimpressive numbers when spring training was suspended, posting a 4.26 ERA and 3:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings.
Acquired from the Yankees in the offseason, Tarpley is fighting to supplant Adam Conley as the top left-hander in the Marlins' bullpen. Neither one stepped up to seize the job in camp, but if the club is only able to find room for one or the other on the initial 26-man roster, the fact that Tarpley still has minor-league options remaining could earn him an Opening Day ticket to Triple-A Wichita.
