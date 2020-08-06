Tarpley earned a four-out save against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing one hit and a walk.

Charged with protecting a two-run lead, Tarpley faced the final batter in the sixth inning and closed out the seventh to help the Marlins complete a doubleheader sweep. With Adam Conley now on the injured list (undisclosed), Tarpley looks to be the favorite for saves in the Miami bullpen.

