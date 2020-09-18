Tarpley (oblique) threw an inning in a simulated game Thursday and will do the same again Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Tarpley has missed nearly a month with a right oblique strain. He still has a chance to return before the end of the campaign, though it's not entirely clear that he'll do so.
