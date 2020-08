Tarpley was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He has a 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 10 appearances (9.2 innings) this summer. Given the nature of the injury, Tarpley will need to avoid setbacks in order to have a chance of returning in 2020.